News Media Team, #FOCUSEDDD, Go On Tour in 2021

Strong following base, diverse collaborations, and capturing motivational stories all in one , the #Focuseddd promotion expand on their promotion ventures in multi-states for their projects in summer of 2021.

Coming up in just a couple weeks, Mobeen Mian, founder of #Focuseddd, and team travel to New York City to meet with the manager and owner of Black Wall Street, Dr. Ricco Wright. Speaking of diverse initiatives, The New Black Wall Street, near central Manhattan, focuses on the preservation and growth of the Black history, and as a space to curate Black culture. Referenced by the Business Insider, Dr. Ricco Wright explains that to see real change in communities, equity and justice must be promoted over diversity and inclusion.

With initiatives leading to only successful collaborations, the #Focuseddd promotion team will be covering the music showcases for the event “Coast to Coast LIVE” in Los Angeles, California in June. The event “Coast 2 Coast LIVE” is the Largest Artist Showcase in the World that brings together Artists, DJs, Producers, Media and more for a professional networking event & artist showcase. Coast 2 Coast LIVE travels the world in 30 cities every month looking for the best upcoming independent artists in the US as well as 7 other countries. Interviewing artists, and creatives in the active industry scene, in general, has been a key focus of the #Focuseddd team to getting the word about other visionaries.

Understanding that passion intertwined with consistency, creates opportunity, and letting others hear your story is a great way to achieving those opportunities. Mobeen Mian, founder of the news media team #Focuseddd, explains that the only reason the tour formulated was the collaborations he initiated and followed through with. That with every connection he made, he had to capitalize and follow up with each one. Not to mention, buzzing in his city already, while the group is not on the road for tour, the #Focuseddd team continue to promote “The Dallas Open Mic” show every Tuesday night with Charlie Rihoo, who is the founder of the event, and owner of Rihoo Records.

After the showcase on the West Coast, the media team seek promotions in Denver, CO. Interviewing and following up with artists, musicians, and vendors at the largest event in Colorado, the Evergreen Music Festival. The family Festival running for over 31 years, is in collaboration with JeffCo Public Health and Evergreen Parks & Rec in the city of Evergreen.

The brand #Focuseddd specializes itself in producing startup projects for artists, entrepreneurs, small, and large businesses through promotional videos and photos, customized clothing, and event planning. Being next in Houston, TX, the media team cover promotion, interviews, and photography at the Utah Arts Festival. Organizers try to maintain the highest artistic quality in the program for years that kicks off every June, to showcase fine art via supporting innovative and contemporary works like music performances, choreography, and art.

Being in populated cities like New York City, Los Angeles, Denver, Houston, and Dallas , the entertainment and multimedia industries are at a rise and are flourishing despite of the pandemic. Over social media especially. For entrepreneur, Mobeen Mian, who is the founder/CEO of multimedia brand #Focuseddd, social media blossomed with just collaborations. And capturing positive, and inspirational stories of others became a sign of hope, and motivation, for not only the team, but also for people on social media, worldwide.

In the past, partnering with known organizations such as Metrocrest services, public schools in low-income areas, and nonprofits, has been the basis of making a difference within the community for #Focuseddd in the last 4 years. While being recognized in capturing inspirational stories, producing content for notable professional athletes and artists across different parts of the world, the brand keeps its validity in countries such as the United Kingdom, Portugal, United States, and even the Middle East.

The media production company, #Focuseddd, is an established TradeMark and registered LLC founded by Mobeen Mian.