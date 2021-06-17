Ex-President of Ukraine Viktor Yushchenko heads the Supervisory Board of the LEO International Payment System

The third President of Ukraine Viktor Yushchenko headed the Supervisory Board of the LEO International Payment System. This information was published by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In addition to Viktor Yushchenko, the established Supervisory Board of the payment system includes the following people:

– Viktor Kapustin: a banker, an ex-Chairman of the Management Board of Ukreximbank, and one of the most experienced banking top managers in independent Ukraine.

– Galina Kheylo: she is the Vice-President of the Association of Ukrainian Banks, the President of the Ukrainian Association of Payment Systems, and has 22 years of experience in the financial and banking sectors of Ukraine.

The Supervisory Board will oversee the main areas of work of the LEO payment system, while advising the main participants, and accompanying its further scaling as one of the most actively developing Ukrainian payment systems created by non-bank financial institutions.

Such plans are confirmed by specific achievements. We want to remind the audience that in 2020, the LEO International Payment System achieved the following things:

– it managed to more than double its turnover (compared to 2019)

– it demonstrated a 130% increase in the number of transactions

“At all stages of its development, our payment system focused on professionalism. Therefore, our Supervisory Board consists of experts who have had a significant impact on the formation of the market in which we operate. I am sure that the experience and knowledge of Viktor Andreevich will help us to reach new heights,” said the head of the LEO payment system, Alona Shevtsova.

It is worth noting that already in March 2021, the LEO International Payment System was introduced by the National Bank of Ukraine as an important payment system in Ukraine. Furthermore, the system can be found among the top 5 leaders of the money transfer market (the NBU data in 2020) and currently has 23 members, including four commercial banks (IBOX Bank, ComInBank, Sky Bank и Concord Bank), as well as 19 non-bank financial institutions: FC “Sistema” (Sistema brand), FC “Swift Garant” (City24 brand), FC “EVO” and other industry leaders.