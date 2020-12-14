Great Presents To Bring To A Baby Shower Party

While there is nothing cuter than baby clothes and blankets, there is more to kids than clothes. It’s time we leave attire behind and move onto more useful gifts the parents will appreciate for months to come. A practical gift that makes the parent’s life easier on a daily basis, something that goes beyond clothes and toys. Here are some great presents for a baby shower to give the baby boy or girl and the parents.

Baby Carrier

Carrying your baby around everywhere you go can be hard, which is why you need some extra support. An adjustable baby carrier can help relieve the pressure/pain from the parent’s back and help them get things done in no time. Rather than tending to your baby at all times, you can easily keep them close to you and get things done at the same time.

Baby Monitor

One of the best gifts you can give to a parent to be is a baby monitor. It does not matter if you choose an audio monitor or a video monitor, they offer a sense of relief to new parents. Especially when it’s their first child, they find it hard to part from them even for a moment. However, the negative drawback is the fact that parents are required to get it all done

High Chair

While it might sound like a thing of the future, but in a few months, parents will love you for the amazing gift! A high chair is not just a place where their baby will sit and eat, it’s a place where they can safely contain their child as they feed them. Among the top baby boy gifts to get, the high chair offers great use for a few good years, keeping them at the same height as your dining table, so they are close enough, but the dishes are out of their reach.

Stroller

A baby stroller is one of the most thoughtful gifts you can offer new parents. A safe mode of transportation that can help secure their child, and all they need before heading out. Something they will get great use out of in years to come. There is a wide range of strollers to choose from, so you can easily find one that matches the parent’s lifestyle.

Versatile Car Seat

A versatile car seat can easily be transformed into a stable feeding station, rocker, car seat, or a baby carrycot. A single-seat that offers great use for parents, while keeping the baby safe and secure at all times.

Gift Card

If you feel the parents will make the best choice based on what they have and what they need, choose to gift a Gift Card. This way the parents can pick the gift they really need, without going through the hassle of changing what you got them in the first place.

When it comes to choosing a great present for a baby shower, it’s best to consider the parents, and their lifestyle. This way you can easily choose something that supports them in their day to day life, and something they will actually use. Rather than going for things that look cute, it’s time we keep the gift’s purpose in mind as well.