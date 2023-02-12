Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) Guidance Exceeded to Wall Street Expectations

Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) inches up in pre trading session on Monday as the stock was mostly flat after initially rising on Friday in response to the internet infrastructure company’s guidance that exceeded Wall Street expectations. Cloudflare anticipates earnings of between 3 cents and 4 cents per share in the current quarter. Cloudflare expects revenue of $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion in 2023, up from $1.31 billion predicted by analysts.

Cloudflare co-founder and CEO Matthew Prince stated that they achieved record operating profit, operating margin, and free cash flow in the fourth quarter. They also passed over 2,000 large customers who pay us more than $100,000 per year and signed a record number of deals worth more than $500,000. During economic downturns, they believe it is critical to maintain discipline and optimize for efficiency. They control the levers of their business and have a full-throttle innovation engine that the industry envies. There has never been a better time to stay ahead of the competition and continue to deliver products that their customers consider essential.

