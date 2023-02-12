Menu
Search
Saturday, March 11, 2023

Creating liberating content

Email us
Subscribe
Menu
Search

TOP Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)...

TOP Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) inches down in pre trading session on Tuesday as...

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Fell...

Shares of Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) plunges around 35% in early trading session on...

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:...

Buy-now-pay-later lending firm, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) plunges around 20% in pre...

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT)...

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) plunges over 10.73% to $18.30 in pre session after...
HomeStock InsidersCloudflare (NYSE: NET)...

Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) Guidance Exceeded to Wall Street Expectations

Written by Andrew Milberg
Estimated reading time: 1 minutes

Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) inches up in pre trading session on Monday as the stock was mostly flat after initially rising on Friday in response to the internet infrastructure company’s guidance that exceeded Wall Street expectations. Cloudflare anticipates earnings of between 3 cents and 4 cents per share in the current quarter. Cloudflare expects revenue of $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion in 2023, up from $1.31 billion predicted by analysts.

Cloudflare stock was mostly flat after initially rising on Friday after the internet infrastructure company issued guidance that exceeded Wall Street expectations.

Cloudflare (NASDAQ:NET) anticipates earnings of 3 cents to 4 cents per share in the current quarter. FactSet polled analysts, who predicted first-quarter earnings of 3 cents. The company also anticipates first-quarter sales of between $290 million and $291 million, up from $228.2 million a year ago. Analysts predicted $290 million in sales.

Cloudflare co-founder and CEO Matthew Prince stated that they achieved record operating profit, operating margin, and free cash flow in the fourth quarter. They also passed over 2,000 large customers who pay us more than $100,000 per year and signed a record number of deals worth more than $500,000. During economic downturns, they believe it is critical to maintain discipline and optimize for efficiency. They control the levers of their business and have a full-throttle innovation engine that the industry envies. There has never been a better time to stay ahead of the competition and continue to deliver products that their customers consider essential.

The following forward-looking statements about our financial outlook are subject to substantial uncertainty as a result of challenging general economic conditions, such as inflation, rising interest rates, and other effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic or Russia-Ukraine conflict, and reflect our estimates as of February 9, 2023 about the impact of these factors on our operations, and are highly dependent on numerous factors that we may not be able to predict or control: the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and related challenging macroeconomic conditions, and the impact on our customers, vendors, and partners, as well as the impact on global and regional economies, financial markets, and economic activity in general, such as inflation, rising interest rates, changes in monetary policy, supply chain disruptions, and foreign currency fluctuations; our ability to continue operating in impacted areas; and customer demand and supply chain disruptions.

 

Load more

TOP Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Releases Pricing of $13.6M Registered Direct Offering

Stock Insiders 0
TOP Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) inches down in pre trading session on Tuesday as the firm releases that it has entered into a securities purchase...
Read more

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Fell Down To Knees on Lower Forecast and Sacrifice Profit

Stock Insiders 0
Shares of Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) plunges around 35% in early trading session on Friday following a bleak forecast that fueled fears that the company...
Read more

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) To Lay off 19% Workforce

Stock Insiders 0
Buy-now-pay-later lending firm, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) plunges around 20% in pre session on Thursday as the company announces a restructuring plan that...
Read more

Continue reading

Andrew Milberg -
Stock Insiders

TOP Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Releases Pricing of $13.6M Registered Direct Offering

TOP Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) inches down in pre trading session on Tuesday as the firm releases that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with several institutional investors to purchase approximately $13.6 million of its units in a...
Andrew Milberg -
Stock Insiders

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) To Lay off 19% Workforce

Buy-now-pay-later lending firm, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) plunges around 20% in pre session on Thursday as the company announces a restructuring plan that will result in the layoff of approximately 500 employees, or approximately 19% of its workforce,...
Andrew Milberg -
Biotech-Pharma

Drug Maker Stocks Beating Expectations: AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN), Abbvie (NYSE: ABBV), Bristol-Myers Squibb & Co (NYSE: BMY)

AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) surges over 5.84% to $68.12 in pre trading session on Thursday after The company forecasted growth in earnings and revenue in 2023 as it seeks to offset declining sales of COVID-19 medicines with cancer, metabolic,...

Enjoy exclusive access to all of our content

Get an online subscription and you can unlock any article you come across.

Subscribe ⟶

Enjoy exclusive access to our content

Get an online subscription and you can unlock any article you come across, getting instant emails when our site updates, too.

Subscribe today ⟶

About Us

Seneca Globe is diverse media platform that focus on Finance, Economy, Tech, Gadgets and Life Style niches.

Categories

AAPLAMDBABABiotech-PharmaConsumer-GoodsFeatureGaming Reviews

Contribute as an author

Pages