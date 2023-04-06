Menu
Search
Monday, April 17, 2023

Creating liberating content

Email us
Subscribe
Menu
Search

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL)...

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) inches down in pre session on Thursday...

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) To...

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) inches down in pre trading session on...

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI)...

Shares of C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) inches down in pre trading session on...

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ: VORB)...

Shares of Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VORB) persist its gain in pre...
HomeWorldU.S Stock Market...

U.S Stock Market Holidays 2023: 10 Official Holidays, Plus Three Early Closings

Written by Andrew Milberg
Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

In 2023, both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Nasdaq Stock Market will be closed for ten holidays. The following holiday that the exchanges will be closed is Good Friday, which this year comes on April 7.

Here is the 2023 holiday schedule for the NYSE and NASDAQ:

  • Martin Luther King Jr. Day— Monday, Jan. 16
  • Washington’s Birthday— Monday, Feb. 20
  • Good Friday— Friday, April 7
  • Memorial Day— Monday, May 29
  • Juneteenth National Independence Day— Monday, June 19
  • Independence Day— Tuesday, July 4
  • Labor Day— Monday, Sept. 4
  • Thanksgiving— Thursday, Nov. 23
  • Christmas— Monday, Dec. 25

On work days, the exchanges normally run from 9:30 am to 4 pm EST. On three days in 2023—the day before Independence Day, the day after Thanksgiving, and Christmas Eve—they will close early, at 1 p.m. EST.

Early closures

With the exception of the day before Independence Day, Black Friday, and Christmas Eve (which occurs on a Sunday in 2023), when the Nasdaq and NYSE close at 1 p.m. ET, the stock market typically operates according to its holiday schedule.

  • Day before Independence Day— July 3, 2023
  • Day after Thanksgiving — Nov. 24, 2023

Bond market and bank holidays differ

Under rules established by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, a trade association that includes securities firms, banks, and asset management firms, bond traders adhere to a distinct holiday calendar. On Good Friday, the U.S. bond markets are open, although they close early at noon Eastern time.

On the other nine days when the stock exchanges are closed, as well as on Columbus Day, the bond market is completely closed (Monday, Oct. 9). On the Friday before Memorial Day, the day before Independence Day, the day after Thanksgiving, and the last working days before Christmas and New Year’s Eve, they shut early at 2 p.m. EST (Dec. 22 and 29, respectively).

The Federal Reserve System holiday calendar, which is used by the majority of U.S. banks, is different from the stock market calendar. The Fed does not have any officially planned early closing days, does not take a holiday for Good Friday, and honors Columbus Day and Veterans Day (which occurs on a Saturday in 2023).

Stock exchanges rarely sleep for long

Three-day holiday weekends are the longest periods of market silence, barring extremely unusual circumstances. Just a few occasions in the previous century have the exchanges been closed for longer than three consecutive days, most notably in the aftermath of 9/11 in 2001 and Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

According to Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at the financial research company CFRA, the three-day restriction is not a formal regulation but rather a general rule of thumb that avoids “investor concern” from amassing during a protracted downturn and causing volatility when the market reopens.

According to an ancient proverb, bull markets use the escalator while bear markets use the elevator, according to Stovall. “I believe investors don’t want to be denied access to their money for an extended period of time because fear is a stronger motivator than greed. If anything unsettling happens when the trade was closed, they end up pulling money off the table otherwise.

Bond market early closures

Bond markets, however, have some early and additional closures throughout the year. Bond markets close early, at 2 p.m. ET, on the following days:

  • Day before Good Friday — April 6, 2023
  • Friday before Memorial — Day May 26, 2023
  • Day before Independence — Day July 3, 2023
  • Day after Thanksgiving — Nov. 24, 2023
  • Friday before Christmas Eve — Dec. 22, 2023
  • Friday before New Year’s Eve — Dec. 29, 2023
Load more

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) In Talks to Reduce European IT Jobs After ‘Disastrous’ Layoffs

Stock Insiders 0
Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) inches down in pre session on Thursday after big American IT businesses are suddenly discovering how hard it...
Read more

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) To Face Tough U.K. Antitrust Review on Roomba Acquisition

Stock Insiders 0
Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) inches down in pre trading session on Thursday as the British antitrust officials have begun looking into Amazon's...
Read more

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Short Seller Accuses Company of ‘Highly Aggressive Accounting’

Stock Insiders 0
Shares of C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) inches down in pre trading session on Thursday as Kerrisdale Capital, a short seller, claimed that the business...
Read more

Continue reading

Andrew Milberg -
Stock Insiders

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) Debuts New Electric Courier Van For The European Market

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) plummeted over around 17% in previous trading session on in order to compete with other electric van companies like Arrival SA and win over commercial clients in Europe, the company presented a new electric...
Andrew Milberg -
Stock Insiders

Delta Air (NYSE: DAL) Soars as Airline Reward Programs Thrive In Post-Epidemic

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) inches up in pre trading session on Tuesday as during the epidemic, U.S. airlines depended on loyalty programs for revenue, and industry officials and analysts said the programs' revenues should stay...
Andrew Milberg -
World

Dow Jones Up as ISM, UFC Reports; Tesla (TSLA) Shares Sink, (NYSE: WWE), C3.ai (NYSE: AI)

Prior to the release of two manufacturing indexes on Monday morning, the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased. As a result of the firm reporting a record number of car deliveries in the first quarter but still missing projections, Tesla...

Enjoy exclusive access to all of our content

Get an online subscription and you can unlock any article you come across.

Subscribe ⟶

Enjoy exclusive access to our content

Get an online subscription and you can unlock any article you come across, getting instant emails when our site updates, too.

Subscribe today ⟶

About Us

Seneca Globe is diverse media platform that focus on Finance, Economy, Tech, Gadgets and Life Style niches.

Categories

AAPLAMDBABABiotech-PharmaConsumer-GoodsFeatureGaming Reviews

Contribute as an author

Pages