Menu
Search
Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Creating liberating content

Email us
Subscribe
Menu
Search

Shell Plc (NYSE: SHEL)...

Shell Plc (NYSE: SHEL) inches up in pre trading session on Friday as...

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Strongly...

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) inches up in pre trading session on Friday as the...

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE: CRM)...

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE: CRM) surges in pre trading session on Thursday as the...

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)...

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) inches up 0.71% in pre trading session on Thursday...
HomeTech InsidesAlphabet Inc Class...

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Is Preparing To File A Legal Challenge At The Supreme Court Of India

Written by David Andrews
Estimated reading time: 1 minutes

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) inches down 0.61% pre trading session on Friday as it is getting ready to file a petition with India’s Supreme Court in the coming days to challenge an antitrust watchdog decision that would require the American giant to alter how it promotes its Android platform, according to two individuals familiar with the company’s plan.

In October, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) penalized the Alphabet Inc. division $161 million for abusing its dominating position in the Android market, which runs 97% of India’s smartphones and is a crucial growth area for the American behemoth.

Google has been concerned about the Indian judgment, meanwhile, as the remedies mandated are viewed as being more extensive than the European Commission’s historic 2018 judgment for placing unlawful limitations on manufacturers of Android mobile devices. In that instance, Google has contested the record-breaking $4.3 billion penalties.

The antitrust watchdog’s deadline of January 19 to apply modifications to its methodology is drawing near, and Google is now preparing to file a legal challenge at the Supreme Court of India, according to the first source with direct knowledge.

An inquiry for comment was not immediately answered by a Google spokesman.

The Supreme Court’s action will follow Google’s loss on Wednesday when a court denied its attempt to overturn the antitrust decision. The company said that following CCI’s instructions would harm both its long-standing business model and the interests of its customers.

According to the insider, Google feels that parts of CCI’s directions cannot be carried out and “has no other alternative” except to petition the Supreme Court for relief.

Google licenses its Android operating system to smartphone manufacturers, but detractors claim that it imposes anti-competitive limitations including the requirement to pre-install Google’s own apps. Such contracts, according to the corporation, help maintain the operating system open source.

The CCI decided in October that the pre-installation of Google search services, the Chrome browser, YouTube, or any other Google apps “must not be associated with the licensing of Google’s Play Store.”

Separately, according to Reuters, Google claimed in its papers that the CCI’s investigative section replicated portions of a European 2018 judgement against the U.S. company. These accusations have received no response from the CCI or the European Commission.

 

Load more

Shell Plc (NYSE: SHEL) Reports Gas-Trading Earnings Were “Substantially Higher” In Last Quarter of 2022

World 0
Shell Plc (NYSE: SHEL) inches up in pre trading session on Friday as the division formerly controlled by the company's new head overcome some...
Read more

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Strongly Urging the US FTC for Settlement to Permit $69B Deal

Stock Insiders 0
Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) inches up in pre trading session on Friday as the corporation now has a strongly urging the US Federal Trade Commission...
Read more

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE: CRM) Saws Revamp Confidence of Investors on Layoff Decision

Tech Insides 0
Salesforce Inc. (NYSE: CRM) surges in pre trading session on Thursday as the business software company said it employed too many employees during the...
Read more

Continue reading

David Andrews -
Stock Insiders

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Strongly Urging the US FTC for Settlement to Permit $69B Deal

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) inches up in pre trading session on Friday as the corporation now has a strongly urging the US Federal Trade Commission for a settlement to permit the software giant's $69 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard Inc....
David Andrews -
AMD

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Back on Top after Improved and Iterated the Software Experience for Its GPUs

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) inches down in pre trading session on Monday as the firm recently AMD graphics cards have attracted a lot of attention, especially because the new RX 7900 XTX performs better than the RTX...
David Andrews -
Biotech-Pharma

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) Signs A Securities Purchase Agreement Up to $60 Million

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) reported that it has signed a securities purchase agreement for up to $60 million with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, Abingworth LLP, and Vivo Capital, LLC. Chief Executive Officer of Soleno Therapeutics, Anish Bhatnagar stated that...

Enjoy exclusive access to all of our content

Get an online subscription and you can unlock any article you come across.

Subscribe ⟶

Enjoy exclusive access to our content

Get an online subscription and you can unlock any article you come across, getting instant emails when our site updates, too.

Subscribe today ⟶

About Us

Seneca Globe is diverse media platform that focus on Finance, Economy, Tech, Gadgets and Life Style niches.

Categories

AAPLAMDBABABiotech-PharmaConsumer-GoodsFeatureGaming Reviews

Contribute as an author

Pages