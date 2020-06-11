What is Microsoft Dynamics 365?

To comprehend Dynamics 365, let’s first comprehend Microsoft Cloud competencies and the overall cloud vision. Microsoft Cloud has various offerings and services; Microsoft classifies these offerings into four broad classifications, namely Modem Workplace, Business Applications, Application and Infrastructure, and Data & AI. Each of these classifications includes numerous applications and services.

The following are the visual highlights of these four groups:

As appeared in the previous visual, Modem Workplace integrates with Office 365, Windows 10, and Enterprise Mobility and Security, and it is offered as Microsoft 365. The Business Applications group is a mix of ERP and CRM business applications and is offered as Dynamics 365. The third group is Cloud Application and Infrastructure, which is powered by Azure. The last group, Data & AI deals with data, AI, and analytics.

Turning our concentration back to the Business Applications group, in the business application world, business pioneers are searching for greater business process automation to accomplish digital transformation. What disrupts the general flow today is monolithic application suites, which by to resolve business process automation as a single application; you need modular applications built for a particular reason, but at the same time, you need these applications to converse with one another and produce a connected graph of information that can be further utilized for Al and analytics. Microsoft, from the past several years, has been concentrating on building modern world purpose-built modular, integrated applications infused with AI and analytics abilities.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 is the up-gradation of intelligent business applications in the Cloud. Microsoft Dynamics 365 is an integration of the current CRM and ERP Cloud solutions into one Cloud service, delivered by purpose-built applications. It allows, end-to-end business processes driven by unified navigation, has a core user experience in how they look and feel, and furthermore permits seamless integration with one another. Microsoft Dynamics 365 further expands Microsoft’s commitment to being a cloud-committed company bringing in world-class business apps together in their complete cloud offering. The Dynamics 365 applications can be independently placed. A client can begin with what they need, and as the business demands, the client can embrace additional applications.

The benefits of Microsoft Dynamics 365

Any business application and its platform choice are usually based on merits, return on investment, and the commitment of product principal with a secured road map. We might want to share the main three among several advantages of leveraging Dynamics 365 as your business solution platform:

Efficiency like never before with purpose-built applications

A powerful and exceptionally versatile platform to empower business transformation successfully

Integrated applications to remove data silos

Insightful intelligence to guide informed decision making

Dynamics 365 is the next generation of intelligent business applications in the Cloud (public and private) just as on-premises, expected to transform how organizations utilize technological solutions to accomplish their objectives.