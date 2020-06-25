Motivational Speaker Book Now With JSMG THE LABEL Talent‎ Agents

Motivational Speakers such as Elijah Sommerz can inspire your group more than any type of keynote speaker in the world for young upcoming entrepreneurs .

Some may ask what Background professionally a motivational public speaker like Elijah Sommerz comes from ??

Some motivational speakers are people who have overcome great odds, grown their businesses to an amazing success — some start out their day not even planning to be a professional speaker, then suddenly, they do something miraculous and their story takes the nation by storm and their story inspires like no other.

Booking Details About Elijah Sommerz

TRAVELING FROM TORONTO ,CAFEE RANGE: $11,002 – $25,000

Elijah sommerz is the creator of a bio read Dubbed from the beginning #3 audiobooks on Audible and the co-founder and CEO of J Stone Management Group & co , An Record label & Media company that produces content in partnership with Fortune 100 brands.

He has spent the past six years coaching, teaching, and motivating hundreds of people globally .

Elijah’s practical, no-nonsense advice and life strategies provide tangible results and skills that help people push through the everyday challenges we all face in life, work, and love.

Key Objectives:

Discover the secret to increasing productivity, confidence and courage.

Leverage the science of habits to create immediate behavior change.

Understand how five second decisions change your life and business.

Be inspired and uplifted to reach your potential.

What you can learn :

Elijah sommerz is a life-altering speech filled with inspiration to never give up and groundbreaking insights and a tool for action that is critical for selling, leadership development, innovation, and success.