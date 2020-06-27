Easy Approach to obtain Indian Business Visa

You may have visited an embassy or filled a paper form for acquiring Indian Visa in the past. All those time consuming days are now behind. You do not have to visit Indian embassy or courier your passport now anymore for physical stamping on the passport.

Indian Visa Online Services Ltd is revolutionising the manner in which Indian Visa can be obtained.

The new type of visa is called electronic visa or eVisa India.

What activities are permitted on Indian Business Visa

Indian Business Visa can be used for the following purposes:

Selling products in India

Selling services in India

For purchasing equipment from India

For recruitment from India

To attend trade fairs, technical meetings, or business seminars

To delivery lectures

To conduct tours

To act as a specialist or expert in a business project

To set up factory or industrial venture.

When to Apply

You can apply for this type of Visa up to 4 days in advance of your flight or cruise. You can enter Indian on 29 airports and seaports on the eVisa. Entry by land is not allowed through the eVisa India.

It takes up to four business days to get an Indian Visa online issued and dispatched to you by email.

What types of Visa are covered

There are four primary types of Visa that have now been electronically enabled or eVisa. These are Indian Tourist Visa, Indian Business Visa, Indian Medical Visa and Indian Medical Attendant Visa.

What do you need to acquire Indian Visa by email

You should have the following details with you to obtain Indian Visa Online:

Your passport details

A means of payment online like Debit Card / Credit Card or Paypal account

Face picture in any format like JPG, GIF, PNG

Passport scan copy in electronic format

Validity of your passport up to 6 months at the time of entry

A valid email id

Two blank pages on your passport for stamping at the airport.

What is the process

The process has three steps.

Step 1: Fill out an Indian Visa Application form online.

Step 2: Make payment using your card.

Step 3: Receive Indian Visa Online by email.

Note that you are not required to visit Indian Embassy. There is no need to get passport stamped for Indian Visa Online. You can keep a copy of the email in paper or electronic format and go to the airport. Ensure that you make an application up to 4 days in advance of your flight.