Best & Safest Places for Sky Diving around the World

Skydiving is an experience that offers the feeling of falling freely from the blue skies with nothing but air whistling in your ears and nothingness around you. Skydiving is emerging as one of the most popular extreme adventure sports in the world these days. Often associated with adventure and extreme sports, skydiving is a way to explore freedom and liberation in a unique way.

Skydiving is done under expert supervision with a dive guide diving with you. If you feel scared to do it alone, you can also do it with your friends as a group, which is also one of the best ways to do aerial manoeuvres. You can also opt to dive in a particular shape, such as a star, etc. These types of diving experiences are very common across the globe, and many people attempt to form records as well.

Given below are the top places in the world where you can enjoy the safest and the best skydiving experiences. All these places are also popular tourist attractions, so you can plan an exciting vacation to all these places as well. We recommend planning your visit keeping the weather and season in mind as the climatic conditions regulate the diving experiences as well.

Interlaken, Switzerland

What can be more incredible than a free fall adventure over the stunning and mighty Swiss Alps? Rise high above their peaks and witness the Swiss landscapes all the while getting the exhilaration of flying like a bird. Apart from being a scenic dive, this experience is the best one because you can enjoy skydiving all round the year. The prices vary from INR 30000 to INR 40000.

During skydiving, you can witness the beauty of snow-capped mountains, Lake Thun, Jungfrau Mountains, and Lake Brienz from a height of 14,000 ft. You will fly over the other famous parts of Switzerland, such as Eiger and Mönch.

During skydiving, you can witness the beauty of snow-capped mountains, Lake Thun, Jungfrau Mountains, and Lake Brienz from a height of 14,000 ft. You will fly over the other famous parts of Switzerland, such as Eiger and Mönch.

Hawaii

The Hawaiian landscapes are a mosaic of coastal flora and fauna. From stunning rainforests to the Hawaiian Islands and from mountains to beaches, you can enjoy the views of scintillating landscapes here. You can choose to fall from a height of 8,000 ft to 22,000 ft and capture the incredible scenes in your hearts. One of the best things about skydiving in Hawaii is that you get to fly via highly energy-efficient planes that reduce your carbon footprint by 40%. So, while you are enjoying the natural scenery of Hawaii, you can rest assured that you are not damaging it.

Though you can visit Hawaii at any time of the year, you must know that diving is subject to weather conditions. The cost of skydiving in Hawaii varies from INR 10000 to INR 15000. Hawaii is the place where you can enjoy skydiving at the lowest prices if we talk about the best and safest places for skydiving.

Mount Everest, Nepal

This is probably one of the most expensive skydiving experiences in the world. You have to shell out the US $25000 to the US $35000 to enjoy skydiving over the frigid Himalayas. Yes, we know that it’s a bit too much, but the experience is extremely unique and singular among its kinds in the world. You can choose in between a solo dive or tandem fall here.

Fox Glacier, New Zealand

New Zealand is one of the best adventure havens for the adventure junkies. Offering a wide range of extreme sports to unparalleled adventures, New Zealand also offers one of the best skydiving experiences in the world. There are many skydiving sites in the country, of which the Fox Glacier is one of the most popular ones. You can opt to dive from variable heights, namely – 9000 ft, 13000 ft, and 16500 ft. While diving, you can enjoy uninterrupted and stunning views of Mount Cook wrapped in clouds and the glistening Fox Glacier spanning over 13 KM. Once you take this dive, you will realize why this dive is the most scenic dive in the world. The cost of skydiving in Hawaii varies from INR 10000 to INR 15000.

Namib Desert, Namibia

The Namib Desert dunes and waterfront will conspire together to form stunning scenery to be witnessed from the heights. Skydiving across the Namib Desert offers a one-of-its-kind experience in which you can witness two contrasting elements of nature running in parallel. You can dive from a height of 10,000 ft. You can enjoy skydiving from March to December, except when the mist is there. You have to shell a minimum of INR 15000 to enjoy this experience.

So, this completes our list of the best and the safest skydiving experiences that you can enjoy across the globe. Though there are a lot of other places that offer skydiving, all the names mentioned above offer the most unique and the safest experiences. This is the reason that you can find them in on every listing of the best places for skydiving.

